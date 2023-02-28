Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting has died.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner tells WKYT Lance Storz committed suicide Tuesday morning in the Pike County Detention Center.

Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others in the June 2022 shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

This is a developing story.

