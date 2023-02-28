Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The man accused of killing three officers and a police K-9 during an ambush-style shooting has died.

Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brent Turner tells WKYT Lance Storz committed suicide Tuesday morning in the Pike County Detention Center.

Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others in the June 2022 shooting in Allen, Kentucky.

This is a developing story.

