Morehead’s Preston Spradlin named OVC Coach of the Year

Alex Freeman named OVC Player of the Year
(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)
(Photo: Morehead State Athletics)(WYMT)
By Steve Moss
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Spradlin led the Eagles to the schools’ first OVC regular-season title since 1983-84. Morehead St. is 21-10 (14-4) heading into the league tournament.

Morehead St. guard Mark Freeman was named the league’s Player of the Year, the school’s first since Kenneth Faried won back-to-back accolades in 2010-2011.

Freeman was previously all-OVC while playing at Tennessee St.

Alex Gross was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year. Gross led the Eagles and the OVC in blocked shots with 64.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Jennifer Kashuba
Police: Arrest made in 2022 Lexington murder
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson...
Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Latest News

Fans cheering at UK vs. Auburn game
Many UK basketball fans plan on traveling to NCAA tournament
Kentucky's Oscar Tshiebwe (34) shoots between Auburn's Johni Broome, left, and Allen Flanigan...
UK rips Auburn, 86-54
Matchups drawn for Girls’ and Boys’ 11th Region Tournaments
wkyt gametime
WATCH: Week 15 high school basketball highlights