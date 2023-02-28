Morehead’s Preston Spradlin named OVC Coach of the Year

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Morehead St. coach Preston Spradlin has been named the Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year, the league announced on Tuesday.

Spradlin led the Eagles to the schools’ first OVC regular-season title since 1983-84. Morehead St. is 21-10 (14-4) heading into the league tournament.

Morehead St. guard Mark Freeman was named the league’s Player of the Year, the school’s first since Kenneth Faried won back-to-back accolades in 2010-2011.

Freeman was previously all-OVC while playing at Tennessee St.

Alex Gross was named OVC Defensive Player of the Year. Gross led the Eagles and the OVC in blocked shots with 64.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.