New pizza, sushi restaurant opening in old Mellow Mushroom location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant owner is opening a new business near UK’s campus.

Damiano will offer up pizza, sushi and a full bar at the former location of Mellow Mushroom on South Upper Street.

Lexington’s only Mellow Mushroom closed in October 2022 after seeing a drop in businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damiano is the latest venture from Carlo Vaccarezza, the owner of Frank and Dino’s and La Folie.

He hopes to have the new restaurant open sometime in April.

