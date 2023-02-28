New pizza, sushi restaurant opening in old Mellow Mushroom location

New pizza, sushi restaurant opening in old Mellow Mushroom location
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant owner is opening a new business near UK’s campus.

Damiano will offer up pizza, sushi and a full bar at the former location of Mellow Mushroom on South Upper Street.

Lexington’s only Mellow Mushroom closed in October 2022 after seeing a drop in businesses following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Damiano is the latest venture from Carlo Vaccarezza, the owner of Frank and Dino’s and La Folie.

He hopes to have the new restaurant open sometime in April.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
Jennifer Kashuba
Police: Arrest made in 2022 Lexington murder
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson...
Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide

Latest News

Crime (GFX)
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Cars driving on the freeway.
Kentucky lawmakers advance two vehicle-related bills
Jennifer Kashuba
Police: Arrest made in 2022 Lexington murder
Ryan Quarles running for Kentucky governor
Ryan Quarles pledges to legalize medical marijuana in first year as governor if elected