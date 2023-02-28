Nissan recalls over 800K SUVs; key defect can cut off engine

Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.
Nissan is still working on a remedy for the key issue.(Nissan Motor Co.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:44 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Nissan is recalling more than 809,000 small SUVs in the U.S. and Canada because a key problem can cause the ignition to shut off while they’re being driven.

The recall covers certain Rogues from the 2014 through 2020 model years, as well as Rogue Sports from 2017 through 2022.

Nissan says the SUVs have jackknife folding keys that may not stay fully open. If driven with the key partially folded, a driver could touch the fob, inadvertently turning off the engine.

This can cause loss of engine power and power brakes, and the air bags might not inflate in a crash.

The company says it’s not aware of any crashes or injuries caused by the problem.

Nissan hasn’t come up with a fix yet. Owners will be notified in March with an interim letter telling them not to attach anything else to the key ring. Then they’ll get another letter telling them to take their SUVs in for repairs. The automaker says owners with keys that won’t stay in the open position should contact their dealers.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP says Amoura Michelle Smallwood suffered “nonaccidental injuries” including bruising from...
Bond increased for Ky. man accused in ‘horrific child death’
The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson...
Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide
"They treated her like she’s trash," Lisa Edwards’ family says.
GRAPHIC: ‘I am going to die’: Body camera footage released in woman’s in-custody death
Crime (GFX)
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech during an election night party...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85
The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson...
Officials discuss dam safety after deadly Harrison Co. incident
FILE - A woman holds a piece of shrapnel standing in the rubble of a house where Ukrainian...
Drones fly deep inside Russia; Putin orders border tightened
A Robb Elementary School student who lost her best friend in the Uvalde shooting spoke Tuesday...
Families of Uvalde victims confront Texas’ police chief