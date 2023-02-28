Several push for more African Americans in psychology field

African Americans seeking mental health therapy are having trouble getting matched up with providers who look like them.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - The American Psychiatric Association reports that of the 41,000 psychiatrists in this country, African Americans make up only 2% of that population. In addition, only 4% of psychologists are African American.

With such low numbers, African Americans seeking mental health therapy are having trouble getting matched up with providers who look like them.

Cherish Harris is a grad student clinician in the psychology department at Eastern Kentucky University. She says the number of Black patients seeking mental health far outweighs the number of Black mental health providers.

EKU’s psychology department has 58 students. Three of them are African American, two women and one man.

When harris graduates, she wants to go back home to Louisville and help the underserved population.

“Being able to have somebody that looks like you, I think that’s immediately a reassurance that I’m with somebody that looks like me, knows what it’s like, and also have the care and concern in that regard,” Harris said.

Dr. Theresa Botts is the director of the EKU Psychology Clinic. She says throughout history, the field has had a negative stigma within the African American community.

“We have a somewhat slight increase in the number of folks seeking degrees in clinical and counseling psychology,” Dr. Botts said.

Dr. Botts wants to go into the black community and recruit more African Americans into the mental health provider pipeline.

“We are reaching out to churches and various organizations to kind of help them become more informed,” Dr. Botts said.

Click here for a list of African American therapists in the Lexington area.

