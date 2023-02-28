Tornado shelters set to be built in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Emergency management officials in Scott County say plans are in the works to build two new tornado shelters.

The county is building two tornado shelters, one on Lisle Road and one in Stamping Ground, to protect more people from extreme weather.

Those shelters would go near mobile home parks so they’re easy to access.

“People in less substantial structures, mobile homes or campers or whatever, needed a place that they could run to quickly, not have to drive through,” Mike Hennigan, Scott County EMA director.

Hennigan says one of those tornado shelters will be built near Parker’s Mobile Home Park in Stamping Ground, an area that has some recent history with devastating tornadoes.

Days before the massive tornado outbreak in Western Kentucky, Stamping Ground was hit with its own pop-up tornado.

Hennigan says knowing where to go and having quick access to substantial shelter during tornadoes or ice storms or heavy rain can be the difference between life and death.

“Head towards this place when the skies get black. You don’t have to wait for the sirens to start screaming,” said Hennigan. " You know, if you’re worried about the weather conditions go ahead and get in here. It doesn’t hurt to sit in there for a couple extra minutes just in case.”

Hennigan says the plan is to have both of those shelters completed and ready to open by September to be prepared for the next severe weather season.

