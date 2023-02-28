Undefeated Transy Women’s Basketball are WKYT Athletes of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fresh off a conference championship, the 27-0 Transylvania women’s basketball team was back in the gym this week, getting ready to host the first round of the DIII NCAA Tournament.

“We started the year and we wanted to be undefeated,” said Head Coach Juli Fulks. “That takes several months to get through that process and they had really big goals and one of the things they always talk about is we don’t lose at the Beck Center in conference play, because it’s been since 2017 that they’ve lost a home conference game, so that matters to them, and while they had much bigger goals, you know, hitting all these individual goals were a part of the process.”

Some teams shy away from talking national title aspirations, but not the Pioneers. After finishing with a 27-1 record last year, ending in the Elite 8, they’re open about their goals this year.

“It just means everything,” said senior forward Dasia Thornton. “Like, we want a national championship, so we’ll do anything that we can to do so.”

Coach Fulks agreed.

“You quickly learned that they have a refusal to lose.”

The team says they can still feel the heartbreak from the Elite 8 loss last year, and they don’t want to feel that again.

“We go out and play our hardest every day and we try in practice, we try in games as hard as we can, because we don’t want to lose and we lost in the Elite 8 and that was hard for us, but we are resilient and we’ll do anything it takes,” Thornton added.

Transy plays Rhodes College Friday night, set for 8:15 P.M. tip-off at the Clive Center.

If they advance, they’ll play again Saturday. You can find the schedule here.

