Chris Bailey’s Forecast | High Winds and Strong Storms Ahead

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a very busy start to the month of March with severe weather threats and high winds. The first threat arrives this evening, with the potential bigger show for Friday. That’s when another major low pressure rolls through the area.

Temps out there today will be in the 75-80 degree range for many and we could see record highs falling once again.

Instability increases ahead of a cold front set to arrive later tonight. This front will touch off a line of thunderstorms that may be strong or even severe. Damaging wind would be the main threat with this line as it goes up during the evening hours.

This front brings in more stable air for Thursday as it stalls just to our south into Tennessee. That starts to move back to the north as a warm front this evening into tonight. Showers and thunderstorms will accompany this front as it lifts through and there’s the chance for a few strong or severe storms in the west before the evening is over.

Friday is the day I’m most concerned about. A major low pressure wraps up in Missouri and then rolls to the northeast, just north of the Ohio River. That puts our region in the threat for strong to severe storms racing from west to east across the state.

Damaging winds and a few tornadoes will be possible with this setup.

Calmer weather blows in behind this for the weekend.

