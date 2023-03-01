Colonels Rout North Alabama In ASUN Tournament Quarterfinals, 73-48

RICHMOND, Ky. – The third-seeded EKU men’s basketball team recorded its first ASUN Tournament win in program history in dominant fashion, defeating sixth-seeded North Alabama 73-48 in the quarterfinals on Tuesday night in Baptist Health Arena. Devontae Blanton led the team with 15 points and was one of three Colonels in double figures. Isaiah Cozart finished with 12 points and six blocks, while John Ukomadu added 12 points and a team-high nine rebounds.

The Colonels scored the first seven points of the game and used six early points from Cozart to build a 12-2 lead at the 15-5 mark of the first half. EKU took a 14-point lead on Ukomadu’s dunk off a Leland Walker alley-oop with 12:27 to go.

North Alabama scored five consecutive points to pull within nine, but three-pointers from Cooper Robb and Michael Moreno helped extend EKU’s lead to 26-13 with 8:01 remaining in the half. Blanton took from there, scoring nine consecutive points as the Colonels moved ahead 35-16. EKU held UNA without a field goal for the final 4:15 of the first half and took a 37-19 lead into the locker room.EKU maintained the momentum to open the second half as Cozart threw down a fast-break dunk at the 17:08 mark to make the score 44-22 before the Lions made their first field goal in over seven minutes of game time. DaShawn Jackson capped a 13-0 Colonel run with a long-range three to give EKU a 59-26 lead with 10:32 left to play.

The Colonels cruised the rest of the way as Ukomadu’s layup with 6:30 remaining gave EKU its largest lead of the night at 65-28. All 12 Colonels who saw the floor finished with points as EKU wrapped up the 25-point victory.EKU shot 41.3 percent (31-of-75) and was 36.8 percent from downtown. The Colonels dominated the glass, outrebounding the Lions 57-26 and notching a 21-4 advantage on the offensive glass. EKU outscored UNA 42-22 in the paint.

The Colonels held UNA to 29.1 percent shooting (16-of-55) on the night, including 21.7 percent (5-of-23) from three-point range. In a stretch of over 20 minutes of game action, the Lions missed 14 consecutive three-pointers.EKU travels to face second-seeded Liberty in the semifinals on Thursday night.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.