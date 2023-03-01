Dozens of empty Fireball bottles found in DUI suspect’s car, police say

LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several empty “Fireball whiskey buckets” and dozens of empty “airplane-sized” bottles of Fireball are what police say they found in a Kentucky man’s car who was arrested on a DUI charge.

Police say 30-year-old Derek Blake Adams, of Hyden, Ky., is facing a charges of DUI, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to wear a seat belt.

Derek Blake Adams, 30. (Laurel County Correctional Center)

According to the London Police Dept., officers were sent Tuesday morning to a call about a man slumped inside a running vehicle on the side of the Hal Rogers Parkway, near the Ky. 192 intersection.

When officers arrived, they had trouble waking Adams and found him “manifestly under the influence of an intoxicant.” They say he had slurred speech and had vomited on himself.

After searching the vehicle, police say officers found several “Fireball whiskey buckets” and 40 empty airplane-sized bottles of Fireball.

Police say Adams was arrested after failing several field sobriety tests and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

