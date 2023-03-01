Dozens of empty Fireball whiskey bottles found in DUI suspect’s car, police say

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several empty Fireball whiskey “buckets” and dozens of empty “airplane-sized” bottles of Fireball are what police say they found in a Kentucky man’s car who was arrested on a DUI charge.

Police say 30-year-old Derek Blake Adams, of Hyden, Ky., is facing a charges of DUI, failure to produce an insurance card and failure to wear a seat belt.

According to the London Police Dept., officers were sent Tuesday morning to a call about a man slumped inside a running vehicle on the side of the Hal Rogers Parkway, near the Ky. 192 intersection.

When officers arrived, they had trouble waking Adams and found him “manifestly under the influence of an intoxicant.” They say he had slurred speech and had vomited on himself.

After searching the vehicle, police say officers found several Fireball whiskey “buckets” and 40 empty airplane-sized bottles of Fireball.

Police say Adams was arrested after failing several field sobriety tests and taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Derek Blake Adams, 30.
Derek Blake Adams, 30.(Laurel County Correctional Center)

