Fmr. Ky. superintendent accused of bringing gun onto school property appears in court
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The former southern Kentucky superintendent accused of bringing a gun onto school property was in court Wednesday morning.

John Gunn was arrested after police say he brought a gun to the McCreary County Board of Education building.

He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The board accepted Gunn’s resignation one day after his arrest.

We’re told he pleaded not guilty at Wednesday’s arraignment hearing.

According to area newspaper ‘The Voice,’ a judge also ordered Gunn’s bond to be set at $5,000 and that he have no contact with school personnel or on school property.

A preliminary hearing is set for March 10.

