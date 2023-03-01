Fmr. Ky. superintendent accused of bringing gun onto school property appears in court
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The former southern Kentucky superintendent accused of bringing a gun onto school property was in court Wednesday morning.
John Gunn was arrested after police say he brought a gun to the McCreary County Board of Education building.
He is charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds.
The board accepted Gunn’s resignation one day after his arrest.
We’re told he pleaded not guilty at Wednesday’s arraignment hearing.
According to area newspaper ‘The Voice,’ a judge also ordered Gunn’s bond to be set at $5,000 and that he have no contact with school personnel or on school property.
A preliminary hearing is set for March 10.
