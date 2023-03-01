Good Question: Why are the globes on the bridge on Oliver Lewis Way yellow?

By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a sculpture that thousands of drivers go by every day, but one viewer wanted to know why the piece on Oliver Lewis Way looks the way it does.

For today’s good question, Danny asks, Why are the globes on the bridge on Oliver Lewis Way, behind Rupp Arena, yellow and not blue?

That piece, titled Origins, was installed in 2016. Artist Christopher Weed told us the sculpture acts as a beacon of hope on that busy road, welcoming people into the newly revitalized area.

The color of the cast acrylic spheres represents the firing of white oak barrels in the production of bourbon.

“These abstracted interpretation of burning bourbon barrels is a perfect gateway into the Distillery District and the classical element of flame is an appropriate counterpoint to the waters of Town Branch running below the Oliver Lewis Way Bridge,” said Weed.

Weed said the light sculptures are meant to resemble glowing torches, especially when the sun shines through them, hence, the yellow. They also have LED lights that illuminate them in the evening.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

