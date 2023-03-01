Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A few chances of strong to severe storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather for later this evening & tonight.

Before those storms settle in we have a chance of reaching record highs. The record for Lexington is 73 degrees and that was set back in 1976 and I have 77 in my forecast. So not only will this be a new record, we’ll smash the old one by several degrees.

A line of storms will develop late this evening and tonight. Those thunderstorms could be a little on the strong side with damaging winds being the primary threat. These should pass through our skies between 6pm and 9pm. It will be a thin line of storms, so I don’t think that we keep the threat alive for very long. It should be in and out of the skies in just a few hours.

Some of those storms could still be in the region for early Thursday morning. That’s mainly for southern and eastern Kentucky. Ultimately, it means we’ll see an early-morning chance and a late-night chance of rain. Most of the day will be fine with mainly dry skies.

Let’s tackle Friday’s forecast because it has the most severe weather potential. Rain will move in for the very early part of Friday. We’ll see those showers & storms lift in from our southern skies. Locally heavy rainfall is a good bet for many folks with the initial batch of precipitation. The ground will already be saturated so anything at this point could be a bit excessive and lead to high water problems. Later in the day a line of storms will develop and sweep through at a very rapid rate. Damaging winds around 50-60 MPH will be possible at that time. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.