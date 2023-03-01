Lexington police officer arrested on child abuse charges

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington police officer was arrested on child abuse charges Tuesday.

Detective Ryan Raker was arrested by Kentucky State Police on a warrant issued by the Estill County Sheriff’s Office,

Raker is charged with criminal abuse 2nd degree-child 12 or under.

Raker was taken to the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

The Lexington Police Department says on Tuesday, Raker was relieved of sworn duties and transferred to an administrative assignment in accordance with department policy while the incident is under review.

