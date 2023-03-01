Powell Co. man runs to raise awareness for human trafficking

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Powell County man is running 900 miles around the Red River Gorge in an effort to bring awareness to human trafficking.

Ultramarathon runner Simeon Bates is pacing himself. He’s running 8-minute miles through Powell County and the Red River Gorge. He’ll log 30 miles a day throughout the month of March.

Bates is using his skills for a cause bigger than himself. His motivation is to bring awareness to human trafficking in India.

His mother-in-law Mala Malstead was born in India. She heard about the atrocities of young women forced into brothels.

“There would be many, many like fifteen, twelve, ten young girls lined up,” Malstead said.

Malstead started an organization with her husband called freedom firm. The purpose is to rescue young ladies in those horrible conditions. As of 2006, the organization has saved 900 girls.

In their honor, Bates will run 900 miles through the curvy terrain and raise money for others to be saved.

“This is just a way to get attention for this cause,” said Bates.

The goal is to raise $100,000. It will pay for attorneys and help these young ladies restore their lives.

For Bates having a little girl of his own brings these issues to light.

“Since having a daughter myself, I can’t imagine a worse scenario,” Bates said.

It’s not just an overseas issue. Community members have told Malstead that human trafficking has happened in her own county.

“I have heard about it in Powell County,” Malstead said. “There is a thriving drug culture here, and that girls are being used for sex.”

Putting one step in front of the other, Bates is running on motivation.

“All it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing,” said Bates.

Click here to donate to Freedom Firm.

