Students mark start of Severe Weather Awareness Week with statewide tornado drill
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday marks the start of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

It began with a statewide tornado drill held at 10:07 a.m.

Fayette County Public Schools students joined kids across Kentucky in the exercise. At Lexington’s Garrett Morgan Elementary School, more than 750 students played their part in observing a statewide tornado drill.

School officials it’s an important exercise in the event of an emergency.

“The cliche is practice makes perfect. So, we want to make sure all our students are aware of what to do,” said Marissa Wallace, staff member at Garrett Morgan Elementary.

Students filed out into the hallways, covered their heads and teachers watched closely to ensure everyone is accounted for.

Wallace noted that all the devastation Kentuckians have seen in the past few years makes this activity even more important. She said they talk honestly with the young students in advance of the event to deal with the difficult topic of natural disasters.

“We want to make them aware that it is a tornado drill, but that we are here together to protect each other and that everyone is safe,” said Wallace.

School officials say this isn’t the first drill of its kind. In addition to standard fire drills, they have done a few tornado drills just like this one over the course of the academic year.

Lexington Emergency Management will also be spreading messages on safety and preparedness all week long through displays in Lexington’s public libraries.

