UK women advance in SEC Tournament, knocking out Florida, 72-57

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WKYT) - The Kentucky women’s basketball team advanced in the SEC Tournament after an opening-round win over Florida on Wednesday, 72-57.

The game was stopped for more than 20 minutes after an altercation in the second quarter. Eight players - four from each team - were ejected after UK’s Ajae Petty and Florida’s Tatyana Wyche became involved after a UK scoring play.

Robyn Benton led the winners with 20 points. Jada Walker chipped in 13, while Adebola Adeyeye scored 11.

Maddie Scherr finished with 10 points, depite missing much of the first half due to an injury.

With the win, UK (11-18, 2-14) advances to face Alabama in the last game of the Thursday night session.

