All Madison Co. homes to be equipped with ALERT FM radios

The small device can signal severe weather right inside your home.
The small device can signal severe weather right inside your home.(WKYT)
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s severe weather awareness week, and homes and businesses in Madison County are getting ready for the season. They will all soon be equipped with ALERT FM radios.

“These ALERT FMs haven’t been replaced in a number of years. Most of our citizens will remember the big black box that was the weather alert radio you had in the past. These will replace those,” Madison County Deputy Judge Executive Jill Williams. “These are more about the size of a thermostat. They’re super compact and easy to operate.”

The new ALERT FMs will soon be in every home and business in Madison County.

“They’re programmed for the zone you live in. So with CSET emergencies, there are obviously zones at higher risk. So, should something happen, with the wind direction like we can all relate to today, they will program specifically to that zone,” Williams said.

Williams says this is federally funded, and the ALERT FMs will signal people to a potential chemical spill from the Blue Grass Army Depot and any possible severe weather.

She says this announcement is great timing during Severe Weather Awareness Week and ahead of the next few First Alert Weather Days for the region.

“That’s not something most communities get the benefit of, and we know how special that is that we can provide our citizens with the tools to keep them safe,” said Williams.

Williams says the radios are very easy to set up and come with instructions. You can even recycle your old alert radios once your new ones are set up.

All radios are set to be delivered by the end of this month.

