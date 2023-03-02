Bald eagle sickened by rat poison dies

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her...
A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but it was too late to save her life.(Cape Wildlife Center via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:04 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (CNN) – A bald eagle sickened by rat poison has died in Massachusetts, just days after rescuers captured it and tried to nurse it back to health.

The eagle, a female, was named MK.

MK hatched in Waltham in 2016 and had a lot of fans among people who frequented the Myster River watershed, and some of the visitors noticed she was acting strangely.

A wildlife rescue crew was finally able to capture her Monday, but apparently, it was too late to save her life.

Judging from MK’s symptoms, it appears she ate at least one rodent that had consumed rat poison.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
An arrest has been made after six cars were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures Ky. dealership heist; suspect arrested
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
Ryan Raker
Lexington police officer arrested on child abuse charges
It’s a sculpture that thousands of drivers go by every day, but one viewer wanted to know why...
Good Question: Why are the globes on the bridge on Oliver Lewis Way yellow?

Latest News

FILE - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said she was a target of a man who allegedly said...
Man charged with threatening Jewish Michigan officials
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a...
Lexington man wins lottery during stop for breakfast, loses appetite
Officials say at least three people were killed when a Russian missile hit a five-story...
Russia claims Ukraine crossborder sabotage raid; Kyiv denies
FILE - Detroit Mercy guard Antoine Davis shoots a free-throw during an NCAA college basketball...
Antoine Davis takes aim at ‘Pistol’ Pete’s NCAA scoring record