Cat, missing for 2 years, found nearly 1,600 miles away, police say

A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.
A Miami cat, missing for 2 years, was found in Kansas, according to police.(Prairie Village Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (Gray News) - Authorities say a missing cat from Florida was recently found in Kansas.

The Prairie Village Police Department reports that an orange tabby cat was discovered by a resident last month.

The department shared a photo of the feline. Officers said the animal apparently traveled nearly 1,600 miles from the Miami area and was missing for two years.

According to police, it wasn’t immediately clear how the cat made its way from Florida, but one of their animal control officers contacted the cat’s owner after a microchip matched.

Prairie Village police said it’s working on getting the cat reunited with its owner while “figuring out she got here.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
Lance Storz was accused of killing three officers, a police K-9, and injuring four others...
Man accused of killing several Ky. police officers commits suicide
Ryan Raker
Lexington police officer arrested on child abuse charges
The girl who was taken to the hospital Sunday evening after falling into the water by Robinson...
Kentucky teen hospitalized after water rescue dies
Cars driving on the freeway.
Kentucky lawmakers advance two vehicle-related bills

Latest News

Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’
Kentucky State Capitol
Transgender Ky. school board member speaks out against bills targeting LGBTQ community
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified