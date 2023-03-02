Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely On Friday
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much calmer day out there, but that changes in a hurry as another major storm system moves in. This system brings the threat for high winds and severe storms for Friday. Once again, I don’t like the setup.
Let’s break it down:
- A warm front lifts northward across the state tonight and early Friday. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be noted with this boundary.
- Heavy rain may cause flooding issues for some areas and some of the storms may be strong or locally severe.
- A POTENT low pressure then works from Missouri into the lower Ohio Valley on Friday.
- This brings a line of strong to severe storms across western Kentucky during the morning. This line works through from Interstate 65 and Interstate 75 from roughly 11am-2pm. The line then works across eastern Kentucky and out of the state by 6.
- Damaging winds are likely with this line. Gusts may reach 60mph or higher with this line.
- There’s also the chance for a few tornadoes with this line.
- Non-thunderstorm winds will also be a problem as they top 50mph in several spots.
Please stay weather aware for Friday and have a severe weather safety plan.
