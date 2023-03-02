Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely On Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a much calmer day out there, but that changes in a hurry as another major storm system moves in. This system brings the threat for high winds and severe storms for Friday. Once again, I don’t like the setup.

Let’s break it down:

A warm front lifts northward across the state tonight and early Friday. Rounds of showers and thunderstorms will be noted with this boundary.

Heavy rain may cause flooding issues for some areas and some of the storms may be strong or locally severe.

A POTENT low pressure then works from Missouri into the lower Ohio Valley on Friday.

This brings a line of strong to severe storms across western Kentucky during the morning. This line works through from Interstate 65 and Interstate 75 from roughly 11am-2pm. The line then works across eastern Kentucky and out of the state by 6.

Damaging winds are likely with this line. Gusts may reach 60mph or higher with this line.

There’s also the chance for a few tornadoes with this line.

Non-thunderstorm winds will also be a problem as they top 50mph in several spots.

Please stay weather aware for Friday and have a severe weather safety plan.

