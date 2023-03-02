Crews respond to fire at Lexington middle school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are working a fire at a Lexington middle school.

Firefighters were called to Southern Middle School on Wilson Downing Road. They found smoke throughout the building.

The fire was contained to two rooms.

Firefighters are doing a second search of the school.

No one at the school was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.

