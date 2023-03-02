Crews respond to fire at Lexington middle school

Crews are working a fire at a Lexington middle school.
Crews are working a fire at a Lexington middle school.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are working a fire at a Lexington middle school.

Firefighters were called to Southern Middle School on Wilson Downing Road. They found smoke throughout the building.

The fire was contained to two rooms.

Firefighters are doing a second search of the school.

No one at the school was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
An arrest has been made after six cars were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures Ky. dealership heist; suspect arrested
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
It’s a sculpture that thousands of drivers go by every day, but one viewer wanted to know why...
Good Question: Why are the globes on the bridge on Oliver Lewis Way yellow?
Ryan Raker
Lexington police officer arrested on child abuse charges

Latest News

Harrison Elementary School has implemented a book vending machine that provides books for all...
Lexington school implements book vending machine
It’s a day not many people will ever forget across much of the region, especially in West...
Kentuckians mark 11 years since devastating West Liberty tornado
Lexington records lowest number of homicides in first two months of the year since 2008
WATCH | Lexington records lowest number of homicides in first two months of the year since 2008
Kentuckians mark 11 years since devastating tornado outbreak
WATCH | Kentuckians mark 11 years since devastating tornado outbreak