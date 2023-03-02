Crews respond to fire at Lexington middle school
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:48 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews are working a fire at a Lexington middle school.
Firefighters were called to Southern Middle School on Wilson Downing Road. They found smoke throughout the building.
The fire was contained to two rooms.
Firefighters are doing a second search of the school.
No one at the school was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
This story is developing.
