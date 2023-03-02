Good Question: Is there a business that sells every Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket in store?

If you’ve ever wondered about the selection of scratch-off tickets at your local lottery retailer, you might have a question similar to one of our viewers.(WKYT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve ever wondered about the selection of scratch-off tickets at your local lottery retailer, you might have a question similar to one of our viewers.

For today’s Good Question, Joyce says, When I go to KYLottery.com there are approximately 100 scratch-off games that are supposed to be available at retail locations. However, even the Kroger store in Beaumont only has about 40 different scratch tickets available. Is there a location that sells all the scratch-off tickets? If not, how do we know where we can purchase a particular ticket?

The Kentucky Lottery website can help you find locations that sell lottery tickets, but it doesn’t list the specific games that businesses might offer.

And we don’t know of a business that sells every available scratch-off.

Jennifer Cunningham with the Kentucky Lottery told us their recommendation would be for players to contact the individual retailer by phone to make sure they carry any particular game before making the trip to purchase.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

