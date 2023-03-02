Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Severe threat grows for Friday

It's a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:09 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Rain has cleared out of the region, for now. The next round will roll in during the nighttime hours.

We end up with a pretty solid day across Kentucky. Temperatures will run above normal and hit the low 60s. Most of you will encounter a mix of sun and clouds with a little bit of a breeze blowing through the commonwealth.

Let’s tackle Friday’s forecast because it has the most severe weather potential. Rain will move in for the very early part of Friday. We’ll see those showers & storms lift in from our southern skies. Locally heavy rainfall is a good bet for many folks with the initial batch of precipitation. The ground will already be saturated so anything at this point could be a bit excessive and lead to high water problems.

A line of storms will develop for midday and race through the region. Here’s what I am thinking:

  • The first wave of rain & storms moves in around 9 pm-12 am
  • Our severe line will reach the area around 11 am-1 pm
  • Damaging winds around 50-60 MPH will be possible
  • Some gusts could be even stronger around 70 MPH and beyond
  • An isolated tornado or two, can’t be ruled out

Take care of each other!

