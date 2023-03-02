Lawmakers forward bill dealing with LGBTQ issues amid protest rally

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill dealing with LGBTQ issues is moving forward in Frankfort.

Senate Bill 115 originally would have banned drag performances within a thousand feet of places like parks, schools, and even homes.

The bill’s sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Tichenor, R-Smithfield, made significant changes ahead of a Thursday morning committee meeting. If passed, it would ban drag shows in many public spaces.

LGBTQ advocates filled the room as a Senate committee heard from those both for and against SB 115.

Sen. Tichenor revamped the bill with her focus on ensuring that these performances stay away from Kentucky’s children.

“A person is guilty of engaging in an abrupt up performance when here she engages in an adult performance on publicly owned property, or in a location where the person knows or should know that the adult performance could be viewed by a person under 18,″ said Sen. Tichenor.

The bill would then punish the performers and any business that knowingly allows the performance.

Tichenor and her supporters insist this is about protecting children. However, those against the bill say it will affect small businesses and the economy,

One drag performer spoke about how it would uproot their livelihoods.

“As a drag performer, who depends on the shows and performances for income, it tells me I’m not only not a human, worthy of rights, but also I’m not worthy to work,” the performer said.

After numerous speeches from opponents, including Sen. Karen Berg, the bill passed the committee in a 9-2 vote.

While opponents of SB 115 are left feeling frustrated, they’re going to continue to speak up and speak out. During the committee meeting, a rally was held in opposition to both SB 115 and House Bill 470.

Here’s a look outside the KY Capitol.



A rally is being held to raise awareness against what fairness groups say are anti LGBTQ legislation.



Two bills they’re focusing on today: SB 115 and HB 470.



SB 115 passed through a senate committee this morning. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Gq557nvraO — Julia Sandor (@JuliaSandorWKYT) March 2, 2023

HB 470 would ban healthcare providers from doing anything to help kids transition.

Rep. Pamela Stevenson, D-Louisville, says it’s taking rights away from parents and going against doctor recommendations.

“How dare you call this act, this anti-trans bill parents rights bills. You’ve infected all my rights as a parent to parent my child,” said Rep. Stevenson at the rally. “And as you know, all the major medical organizations back these things. They have looked at it and said it’s needed for the people we serve. And you’ve got a bunch of people who aren’t doctors saying we disagree.”

A committee is also meeting over House Bill 470 Thursday and we’ll keep you updated.

