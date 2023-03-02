Lexington school implements book vending machine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The annual Read Across America Day celebration is Thursday, March 2, and students across the country are celebrating accordingly.

Harrison Elementary School has implemented a book vending machine that provides books for all students.

The machine runs on good behavior, meaning that students “purchase” the book of their choice based on reward tokens they receive for following rules.

“The teacher kind of chooses a PAWS kid of the day and for acting appropriately and following directions, they can give that kid a token and they can use that token the next day, and so they’re excited to try and earn those tokens,” said Principal Cassandra Watkins.

A study by the Guardian says that growing up in a household full of books gives a huge boost to student literacy rate, and Watkins says that that’s the goal for this program.

“One of my first tasks was to try to increase the amount of books that kids have at home in their own home libraries, and so that was the inspiration for kids to be reading at home more,” said Watkins.

The books are all donated by local organizations and are chosen with inclusion for all students kept in mind.

”Kids need to be able to see representation of their lives, people that look like them, kids that look like them so that they can relate and make connections,” Watkins said. “So we made sure our books represent the diversity in our school.”

After just a week of usage, the school says they’ve already seen progress in behavior and literacy.

They hope the machine will continue to inspire kids to keep working hard and reading.

