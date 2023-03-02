Police say reported ‘hostage’ situation in Lexington was a swatting
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a swatting call in the downtown area.
Crews went out to a home on Jefferson Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, Thursday morning for a report of a homicide and hostage situation.
Officers were able to go inside and found no one was there.
They determined the call was not legitimate.
Police are investigating it as a swatting incident.
The scene has since cleared.
This is a developing story.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.