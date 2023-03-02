Police say reported ‘hostage’ situation in Lexington was a swatting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a swatting call in the downtown area.

Crews went out to a home on Jefferson Street, between Fourth and Fifth streets, Thursday morning for a report of a homicide and hostage situation.

Officers were able to go inside and found no one was there.

They determined the call was not legitimate.

Police are investigating it as a swatting incident.

The scene has since cleared.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.