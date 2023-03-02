School bus driver accused of inappropriately touching 3 young girls

Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, was arrested on allegations that he inappropriately touched three young girls over a two-year period.(Kenner Police Department)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
KENNER, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A man who worked as a school bus driver in Louisiana has been arrested and booked on three counts of juvenile sex crimes, according to police.

An investigation into Jefferson Parish Schools bus driver Jeffrey Wetekamm, 60, began in February after authorities received information that he inappropriately touched three girls between the ages of 5 and 10.

The girls said Wetekamm, a family friend, touched each of them on their genitals within a two-year period when they were alone with him. The victims were not students who rode on his bus, officials said.

Wetekamm was arrested on Tuesday. Detectives say incriminating evidence was found on his cell phone but did not say what that entailed.

A spokesperson for the school system says Wetekamm has been placed on leave pending the results of the investigation.

Wetekamm is facing three counts of sexual battery involving victims under the age of thirteen.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

