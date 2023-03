LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2007, the Vanderbilt Commodores beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena 68-66. Vandy was 2-for-42 all-time in Rupp Arena. The loss snaps the Wildcats’ 4-game winning streak and ruins Senior Day in Lexington.

A complete recap is on the way.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.