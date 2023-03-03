4 people hurt in Lexington crash

Five people were hurt in a crash in Lexington Friday morning, three of them seriously.
Five people were hurt in a crash in Lexington Friday morning, three of them seriously.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 12:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people were hurt in a crash in Lexington Friday morning.

It happened around 10:20 a.m. at Man O War Blvd and Victoria Way.

According to the fire department, two vehicles were involved.

Police say two people in each vehicle were taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The fire department had initially indicated five people were hurt and three people, including two children, were in critical condition.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story.

