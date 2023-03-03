Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Potential for tornadoes to spin up across the area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good Friday, everyone.

An outbreak of severe weather and high winds is sweeping across the Bluegrass state today. This is bringing the potential for damaging winds, tornadoes and some local high water issues.

The setup is there for a few tornadoes to spin up across the area, especially central and eastern Kentucky.

Widespread wind damage is likely today and this may include widespread power outages. Wind gusts of 70mph or higher will be possible.

Please stay weather-aware today and have a plan of action when storms roll into your area.

