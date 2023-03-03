EKU’s ASUN tournament run comes to an end at Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Eastern Kentucky University’s ASUN Conference Tournament run came to an end with a 79-73 loss at No. 2 seed Liberty University on Thursday.

Despite being picked to finish 10th in the ASUN in the preseason poll, the Colonels (20-13) placed third and advanced to the final four of the conference tournament for the third time in the last four seasons.

Devontae Blanton’s jumper with 8:18 left in the game tied the score at 58-58. However, a 3-point barrage by the Flames (26-7) put the Colonels in a hole they could not recover from. Liberty hit from long range on back-to-back possessions to jump out by six with 5:43 remaining. Two more 3-pointers over the next 66 seconds stretched it to a nine-point advantage, 70-61, with 3:37 showing on the clock.

EKU scored eight of the next 10, getting within three, 72-69, on a long 3-pointer from the top of the key by Blanton with 1:33 to go. A 3-point attempt from the junior to tie with 57 seconds to play missed. Kyle Rode got the rebound and hit another 3-pointer for Liberty on the other end.

Blanton led the Colonels with 23 points, in addition to six rebounds, two assists and a steal. Tayshawn Comer finished with 14 points, four assists and two steals.

The Liberty duo of Darius McGhee (29) and Colin Porter (25) combined for 54 points.

EKU shot 52 percent from the field for the game. The Flames made 44 percent of their shots, but knocked in five more 3-pointers.EKU broke an 11-11 tie in the first half with a 12-0 run. Michael Moreno started it with a lay-up. Leland Walker followed with a 3-pointer from the right corner and a jumper. Isaiah Cozart’s lay-up capped it and gave the visitors a 23-11 lead with 10:50 on the clock.

After Comer’s 3-pointer gave the Colonels a 13-point lead, 26-13, with 8:56 before intermission, the Flames went on an 18-5 run to tie it. Rode’s trey capped the run and knotted the game at 31-31. McGhee’s 3-pointer gave Liberty a 34-33 lead with 11 seconds left in the first stanza. Moreno’s long three from the top of the key with two seconds to go gave EKU a 36-34 edge at the break.

The Flames scored the first basket of the second half to tie it, but the Colonels scored six straight. Blanton’s jumper had EKU out in front by six, 42-36. A lay-up from Cozart broke a 46-46 tie. Three-pointers from Blanton and Walker gave the Colonels a five-point advantage, 54-49.

McGhee tied the game, 56-56, on a 3-pointer with 9:19 left to play.

