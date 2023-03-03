Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking severe storms with damaging winds & possible tornadoes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This forecast looks rough for today. A HIGH-WIND WARNING has already been issued for most of our region.

A line of thunderstorms will develop later today. That line could produce damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes.

Let’s break it down!

The line of storms will enter our area between 1pm and 3pm

It will be accompanied by some strong winds before the line even crosses our area

Some of the non-thunderstorm gusts will blast in here at around 55 MPH or higher

When the line pushes in, isolated tornadoes could spin up

There’s a shot at multiple warnings from SEVERE THUNDERSTORM to TORNADO

Winds will remain active through the afternoon to evening hours

On the other side of this severe weather, it will be much colder and calmer for the weekend.

Take care of each other!

