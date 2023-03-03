Kentucky prepares for incoming severe weather

Kentucky prepares for incoming severe weather
By Grason Passmore
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 9:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s all hands on deck for emergency management crews across the region ahead of Friday’s severe weather. The state EOC crews are all on standby, waiting to respond at a moment’s notice.

It can be the days, hours, and even minutes leading up to potential severe weather...that sometimes count the most for emergency management crews.

“We’re talking to our area managers. We have 10 of those spread out in 10 different areas through the state,” said Kentucky Division of Emergency Management Director Jeremy Slinker. “They all have a certain amount of counties they cover. We want to make sure we have that connection with what’s going on at the local county and city levels.”

Slinker says right now, communication between the state agency, county agencies, and even neighboring states is key.

“We’ve been through it. We know what helps, what’s a better way, what’s a more efficient way,” said Slinker. “After each of the past events, we’ve talked about these things and implement them in the future.”

Slinker says everyone is on standby at this point going forward. The state EOC has also assigned the situation an incident number already. He says they can put information regarding severe weather and where it’s happening in one place online. Accessible for their team and every EMA in the state.

“You have to stay in a constant state of preparedness,” said Slinker. “From winter weather, high winds, tornadoes, severe storms, at any time of the year. That’s what this has taught us, as well.”

Slinker says there’s a large population of people around the state they’re very concerned for. The several hundred families living in travel trailers following previous major storms, like the flooding in Eastern Kentucky and the tornadoes in the Western part of the state.

“Just like in the Christmas arctic storm, we’re not leaving those people behind now either,” Slinker said. “There’s sheltering in our program, and we take their safety very seriously. We’re making sure they get all of those advanced warnings and alerts. As well as, where do you shelter, where can you go, if the impending weather is coming in.”

Slinker says they even have crews physically going door to door to make sure those in travel trailers have the needed radios or other ways to get alerts ahead of Friday.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six brand-new Dodge Challenger Hellcats were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
6 expensive cars stolen from Kentucky dealership
An arrest has been made after six cars were stolen from a Kentucky dealership.
WATCH: Surveillance video captures Ky. dealership heist; suspect arrested
Whitley County Sheriff
Body found near Kentucky and Tennessee state line, victim identified
It’s a sculpture that thousands of drivers go by every day, but one viewer wanted to know why...
Good Question: Why are the globes on the bridge on Oliver Lewis Way yellow?
Lexington police are investigating a swatting call in the downtown area. Crews went out to a...
Police say reported ‘hostage’ situation in Lexington was a swatting

Latest News

Kentucky received millions of dollars from drug companies and the attorney general charged the...
Ky. LGBTQ advocates react to passing of house bill targeting gender transition
Fayette County Public Schools will be closed on Friday In light of forecasts calling for...
FCPS closed on Friday
Crews are working a fire at a Lexington middle school.
Crews respond to fire at Lexington middle school
Harrison Elementary School has implemented a book vending machine that provides books for all...
Lexington school implements book vending machine