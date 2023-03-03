New trial date set for Lexington woman accused of murdering husband

Carol Hignite. (File image)
Carol Hignite. (File image)(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A new trial date has been set for a Lexington woman accused of murdering her husband.

According to the Herald Leader, 74-year-old Carol Hignite will go to trial again November 6-9.

Hignite’s trial ended with a hung jury in December.

She was charged with murder, knowingly abusing or neglecting an elderly person and arson. Prosecutors say Hignite attacked her husband with a hammer and left him lying on the floor for days.

Her defense said he suffered deadly injuries from an accidental fall and said the fire was an accident.

