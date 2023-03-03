Owner of Lexington tax prep service indicted by federal grand jury

The owner of a Lexington tax preparation service has been indicted on federal charges.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The owner of a Lexington tax preparation service has been indicted on federal charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury indictment 41-year-old Tiffany Williams, of Georgetown, Ky., with 31 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and presentation of false and fraudulent tax returns, statements, or other documents.

The indictment alleges that Williams owned a tax preparation business in Fayette County, Quality Tax Services.  It further alleges that, while operating that business from 2014 through April 2018, Williams prepared several fraudulent tax returns for presentation to the IRS.

According to the indictment, the returns were false and fraudulent because they represented that the taxpayers were entitled to claim certain tax deductions when Williams knew the taxpayers were not entitled to claim the deductions.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court for her initial appearance on March 14, 2023.

She faces up to three years in prison and a $250,000 fine, on each count.

