TEAM COVERAGE: 4 confirmed deaths in Ky. as storms, high winds blew through

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - At least four people are dead after severe weather blew across Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear confirmed three people have died due to the severe weather in the western part of the state. One in Edmonson County, one in Logan County and one person in Simpson County.

The Fayette County coroner also confirms a woman was killed in Lexington when a tree fell on her car.

We are seeing reports of power outages and fallen trees throughout the area. More than 400,000 homes across Kentucky are without power. In Lexington, the KU Outage Map shows tens of thousands of customers currently out in the city.

The Bluegrass airport says no flights have been landing or taking off from the airport. The TSA area is currently without power. They also say the roof of the airport has suffered damage.

There are also several reports of tractor-trailers blown over on area roads.

The Lexington Fire Department says nearly every truck in the city is out responding to runs including reserve apparatus.

Woodford County declared a state of emergency after multiple reports of injuries, vehicle wrecks, property damage and other issues.

Despite severe damage, Joe Arnold with Kentucky Electric Cooperatives says it could have been even worse.

“These are hurricane-force winds, coming through. Of course, you’re always looking for a silver lining; maybe if this happened a couple of weeks from now maybe there would have been more buds on the trees, more wind resistant, more tree limbs would have come down, more trees would have come down, it’s bad enough the way that it is, but we certainly are hopeful that the debris can be cleared and our crews can clear this as quickly as possible,” said Arnold.

Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials held a briefing Friday morning to give an update on the state’s preparations and response to the storms as they approached. They urged Kentuckians to be aware and stay at home if possible.

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms.

Emergency managers are urging awareness. The Governor noted dozens of schools closed ahead of the storms, which he says was good for threat reduction to keep kids at home and keep buses off treacherous roadways.

Franklin County EMA Director Ray Kinney says to be checking social media, using weather radios and more to be informed.

The main message is don’t travel for the next several hours and stay weather aware for the rest of the day.

