FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear and other state officials will hold a briefing Friday morning to give an update on the state’s preparations and response to incoming storms.

Gov. Beshear has already declared a state of emergency ahead of the storms.

Kentucky is facing dangerous weather, with severe storms, damaging winds and the possibility of tornadoes and flooding. I want to make sure we do everything to keep our people safe. I just signed a state of emergency to allow us to preposition assets like the @KentuckyGuard. pic.twitter.com/7yHTK9Kl9c — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) March 3, 2023

