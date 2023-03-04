EKY churches partner to help those impacted by historic flood

(None)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Seven months following the region’s devastating flood, two Letcher County churches are partnering to help those still in need.

New Freedom Worship Center of Jenkins and King’s Chapel Church in Whitco hosted a giveaway outside of King’s Chapel Church on Saturday.

Both churches have been serving their communities in this way following the flood, but church leaders knew they wanted to join forces to make an even bigger impact.

“I believe we ought to continue as long as we can and as long as god blesses us, we’re gonna bless others,” said King’s Chapel Church pastor Frank Adams.

Saturday’s giveaway included food, clothing, space heaters, and even hot meals.

Adams and New Freedom Worship Center pastor, Danny Quillen, said they hope to partner for more events like this in the future.

New Freedom Worship Center also has a soup kitchen that operates on the first and third Saturday of every month.

