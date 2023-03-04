Family of Letcher County woman offering reward for information on her death

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was December of 2021 when 82-year-old Lois Rogers Trent was found dead in her home in the Whitco community of Letcher County.

Kentucky State Police suspect foul play was involved.

“An 82-year-old woman. Anybody that could do anything like this is just unbelievable for me,” said Trent’s brother, Jack Rogers.

Trent’s sister, Ann Compton, said Trent’s death has left a lasting impact on those who knew and loved her.

“Its just something that happens to other people,” said Compton. “You hear about that happening to people in the city, that doesn’t happen here in Letcher County, and it certainly doesn’t happen to my family.”

The investigation surrounding Trent’s death is still on-going, but her siblings are aiming to speed the process along by offering a reward to anyone who has information that might lead to the arrest and conviction of the person or people involved in Trent’s death.

The reward is $3,000 and a Harley-Davidson Super Glide Motorcycle.

“I know that’s a little bit of a, maybe a weird reward, but it might be what it takes to get somebody to tell what they know,” said Rogers.

Trent’s siblings said they hope this gesture can bring peace to their family and justice for their sister.

“If I can get peace knowing whoever did this is going to answer for it. I hope and pray that they hear those cell doors close behind them,” Compton said.

Trent’s family is asking for anyone who might have those answers to call KSP Post 13 at 606-435-6069.

