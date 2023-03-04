Fatal Kentucky storms leave 5 dead, mass power outages

Friday’s severe weather brought thunderstorms and high winds ripping through the Bluegrass,...
Friday’s severe weather brought thunderstorms and high winds ripping through the Bluegrass, which resulted in downed trees, power outages, property damage, and five fatal incidents.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday’s severe weather brought thunderstorms and high winds ripping through the Bluegrass, which resulted in downed trees, power outages, property damage, and five fatal incidents.

According to Governor Andy Beshear, the five people who lost their lives due to Friday’s weather include a 23-year-old man in Edmonson County, a 63-year-old man in Logan County, an 84-year-old man in Bath County, a 68-year-old man in Simpson County, and a 41-year-old woman in Fayette County.

Officials are currently working to restore widespread outages around the state. Just under 400,000 people in Kentucky are without power as of 12:00 P.M. on Saturday.

If you encounter a fallen wire or power line, officials advise that you keep yourself and others away from it. You can call 911 to report a fallen wire.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking the effects of severe weather throughout central Kentucky.
TEAM COVERAGE: 4 confirmed deaths in Ky. as storms, high winds blew through
Crews responded to the The Lane area of Lexington where a tree fell on a car.
One dead after tree falls onto car in Lexington
Severe thunderstorm threat could lead to tornadoes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking severe storms with damaging winds & possible tornadoes
An outbreak of severe weather and high winds is sweeping across the Bluegrass state today. This...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Potential for tornadoes to spin up across the area
It’s all hands on deck for emergency management crews across the region ahead of Friday’s...
Kentucky prepares for incoming severe weather

Latest News

A Tractor trailer blown on its side in Scott County.
Ky. truck drivers deal with dangerously high winds
Photo: WKYT
Severe weather damages, impacts operations at Blue Grass Airport
Breaking News
UPDATE: Three weather-related deaths confirmed in South-Central Kentucky
The Lexington Division of Emergency Management is asking Fayette County residents to report...
Lexington asking residents to report property damage