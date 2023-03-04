Ky. truck drivers deal with dangerously high winds

A Tractor trailer blown on its side in Scott County.
A Tractor trailer blown on its side in Scott County.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Friday’s high winds were a major issue for truck drivers. Several semi-trucks overturned on the interstate.

One caused a major backup on I-64 in Lexington.

Eric Kahn has been driving trucks for over 20 years. He hopes the moment he toppled over is a fear he’ll never feel again.

“I was on the ramp. I was less than six miles from the house. All of a sudden, a gust of wind came, picked my tractor up and my trailer, threw everything that I had in there on top of my body. Like I said, I’m lucky to be alive right now,” Kahn said.

Kahn’s semi flipped on the exit ramp to Exit 69 eastbound on I-64 in Georgetown. About four miles down the interstate, several semis on their sides near the Scott-Fayette line.

“I just didn’t see it coming,” Kahn said. “Because all the bad wind had subsided from Elizabethtown, it had just slowed down, and I as in a best case scenario. I’m home. I’m home.”

For Kahn, it is a lesson he will never forget, and he hopes other drivers take caution when driving through strong gusty winds.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking the effects of severe weather throughout central Kentucky.
TEAM COVERAGE: 4 confirmed deaths in Ky. as storms, high winds blew through
Severe thunderstorm threat could lead to tornadoes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking severe storms with damaging winds & possible tornadoes
A stop for breakfast ends up with a Lexington man losing his appetite after he bought a...
Lexington man wins lottery during stop for breakfast, loses appetite
severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Severe Storms Likely On Friday
It’s all hands on deck for emergency management crews across the region ahead of Friday’s...
Kentucky prepares for incoming severe weather

Latest News

Photo: WKYT
Severe weather damages, impacts operations at Blue Grass Airport
Breaking News
UPDATE: Three weather-related deaths confirmed in South-Central Kentucky
The Lexington Division of Emergency Management is asking Fayette County residents to report...
Lexington asking residents to report property damage
Crews responded to the The Lane area of Lexington where a tree fell on a car.
One dead after tree falls onto car in Lexington