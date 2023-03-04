Morehead State comes up short in OVC Semifinals to SEMO

EVANSVILLE, IN -- Mark Freeman collected 21 points, but the Morehead State men’s basketball team fell to the Southeast Missouri Redhawks 65-58 at Ford Center Friday in the OVC Tournament semifinals.

The Eagles may have fallen short of the OVC tournament title but the season is not over yet. MSU has earned an automatic berth to the National Invitation Tournament. The Eagles will learn their first-round opponent next week.

Freeman added three assists to his 21 point game to lead the Eagles (21-11). Drew Thelwell helped out with 13 points and two steals and Kalil Thomas chipped in with six points, a career-best 10 rebounds and two steals.

Morehead State did a great job disrupting Southeast Missouri State shots in the contest, coming away with five blocks. Alex Gross led the way individually for the Eagles with three rejections.

