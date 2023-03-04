No. 23 Kentucky ends regular season with win at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (WKYT) - The No. 23 Kentucky Wildcats men’s basketball team (21-10, 12-6 SEC) took down the Arkansas Razorbacks (19-12, 8-10 SEC) 88-79 inside Bud Walton Arena Saturday afternoon, snapping a three-game losing streak against the Hogs.

The Cats were without a point guard as senior Sahvir Wheeler was out after a procedure earlier in the week and freshman Cason Wallace was on the bench after hurting his lower leg against Vanderbilt. Senior CJ Fredrick was playing limited minutes as he heals from his cracked ribs.

Cason Wallace (ankle) is out for today’s game and is considered day to day. — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) March 4, 2023

Kentucky had a 40-36 lead at the half. Senior guard Antonio Reeves had 15 first-half points, going 5-7 from the field. The Cats went a perfect 9/9 from the free throw line in the first half.

Reeves finished with a career-high 37 points, going 11-11 from the charity stripe and 12-16 from the field. He added one defensive rebound and two steals to his stat line as well. Before fouling out, senior forward Oscar Tshiebwe finished with another double-double, 12 points and 13 rebounds (9 defensive). Jacob Toppin also in double figures, giving the Cats 21 points, four defensive boards, three assists, one steal and a block. Collectively, UK shot 53.7% from field goal range, while limiting Arkansas to just 25-70 from field goal range.

Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. led the way for the Razorbacks with 25 points, three rebounds, six assists, five steals and a block.

The SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament starts Wednesday with game one at noon eastern in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena. Kentucky has locked up a double-bye and will play Friday. The championship game is set for 1:00 P.M. EST Sunday on ESPN.

