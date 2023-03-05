Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentucky Utilities’ (KU) customers are frustrated with the continued power outages.

“Richmond Road is a pretty busy street leading from downtown to the interstate,” said KU customer Billie Mallory. “So, why is there nobody here clearing this road?”

KU says yesterday’s powerline damage is ranking right behind the ice storm of 2009 and the Hurricane Ike windstorm in 2008.

“I understand that this is the third most significant weather event in the last 20 years for Kentucky utilities,” said Mayor Linda Gorton.

KU is asking customers for their patience, as this widespread damage cannot be fixed in one day. KU crews have been working day and night, and they are also seeking out-of-state assistance.

“We have help on the way in the form of mutual assistance,” said KU Spokesman Daniel Lowry. “We have about 1,200 resources that are coming from neighboring states.”

All throughout Saturday night and into Sunday morning, these resources and trucks will be staging at the Kentucky Horse Park. The park will serve as a central meeting spot. From there, they will be assigned to restorations.

While the crews say they are working as efficiently and safely as they can, there is still no determinate time as to when the power will be restored.

“It’s going to take a while,” says Lowry. “We hope by maybe tomorrow, or the next day, to be able to establish sort of a global time of restoration.”

