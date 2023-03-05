Fayette County Public School officials cancel classes Monday

Schools closed
Schools closed(eflon / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School has been cancelled Monday by Fayette County Public Schools.

Due to conditions in the community and on the campuses caused by Friday’s historic weather event, FCPS Superintendent Demetrus Liggins announced Sunday night their schools will remain closed Monday.

Officials said at least 21 schools have no electricity, internet service or damage to the building or campus.

With more than a fifth of the households in Lexington-Fayette County still without power officials said they have heard from many members of Team FCPS who have been adversely impacted by the storm.

Liggins said district crews are working to make needed repairs and get school campuses ready for students and staff to return, and Kentucky Utilities is prioritizing the restoration of power to schools.

