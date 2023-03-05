Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher Lea Bentley.

Bentley died on March 2 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 5 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home and on Monday, March 6, at the Dome prior to the funeral.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at the Dome at Betsy Layne Elementary School.

There will be no school at Betsy Layne Elementary School on March 6 because of the funeral.

“We ask that all of our Bobcats, and Floyd County staff and students, whether you will be attending the funeral or not, to please wear BLUE in memory of Mrs. Bentley. We also ask that you continue to keep the Bentley family and BLES community in your thoughts and prayers,” a post read on Facebook.

