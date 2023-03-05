Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher

Lea Bentley
Lea Bentley(Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Funeral arrangements were announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher Lea Bentley.

Bentley died on March 2 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center.

Visitation is scheduled for Sunday, March 5, at 5 p.m. at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home and on Monday, March 6, at the Dome prior to the funeral.

Funeral services are scheduled for Monday, March 6, at 1 p.m. at the Dome at Betsy Layne Elementary School.

There will be no school at Betsy Layne Elementary School on March 6 because of the funeral.

“We ask that all of our Bobcats, and Floyd County staff and students, whether you will be attending the funeral or not, to please wear BLUE in memory of Mrs. Bentley. We also ask that you continue to keep the Bentley family and BLES community in your thoughts and prayers,” a post read on Facebook.

You can read the entire obituary for Lea Bentley here.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking the effects of severe weather throughout central Kentucky.
TEAM COVERAGE: 4 confirmed deaths in Ky. as storms, high winds blew through
Crews responded to the The Lane area of Lexington where a tree fell on a car.
One dead after tree falls onto car in Lexington
Severe thunderstorm threat could lead to tornadoes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking severe storms with damaging winds & possible tornadoes
An outbreak of severe weather and high winds is sweeping across the Bluegrass state today. This...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Potential for tornadoes to spin up across the area
The owner of a Lexington tax preparation service has been indicted on federal charges.
Owner of Lexington tax prep service indicted by federal grand jury

Latest News

Severe damage in Lexington
Lexington officials provide update on storm damage
Police are investigating a shooting scene in Lexington.
One injured in Lexington shooting
Siler has been arrested in connection with a Friday night shooting in Nicholasville that sent a...
One arrested, one injured in Nicholasville shooting
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC crews continue working to restore power outages