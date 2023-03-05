‘It was pouring fire:’ Strong winds spark house fires in Winchester

Some people in Winchester saw houses go up in flames around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.
Some people in Winchester saw houses go up in flames around 9:30 p.m. Friday night.(Source: WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As strong winds ripped through central Kentucky, some gusts quickly turned dangerous.

Some people in Winchester saw houses go up in flames around 9:30 p.m. Friday night. Neighbors like Khristy Burton looked-on in horror.

“It was pouring fire. The wind was blowing and there were flames blowing everywhere,” “Khristy Burton said.

Flames swallowed two houses and left nothing but rubble and ash.

“I mean they were beautiful.” Burton said,  “I mean they could’ve been really fixed up and I mean they were beautiful.”

She said the rain on Friday was what helped the most.

Neighbors said the fire started in one house, but quickly spread to another before the wind carried it across the street. They said trees along the road caught fire too.

KB Hill said he watched from his porch as the flames grew, worried it was headed their way.

“When that tree catches on fire next to our house, you know your main concern is that it doesn’t touch your roof, or anything catches fire on your property, so it was pretty wild. The fire department did their job. Took them a little bit but they put it out,” Hill said.

Crews from Winchester, Lexington, and Richmond fire departments helped to fight flames and they worked overnight until the early morning hours.

Burton and Hill said they’re grateful the firefighters worked relentlessly until the fire was put out.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We are tracking the effects of severe weather throughout central Kentucky.
TEAM COVERAGE: 4 confirmed deaths in Ky. as storms, high winds blew through
Crews responded to the The Lane area of Lexington where a tree fell on a car.
One dead after tree falls onto car in Lexington
Severe thunderstorm threat could lead to tornadoes
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Tracking severe storms with damaging winds & possible tornadoes
An outbreak of severe weather and high winds is sweeping across the Bluegrass state today. This...
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Potential for tornadoes to spin up across the area
The owner of a Lexington tax preparation service has been indicted on federal charges.
Owner of Lexington tax prep service indicted by federal grand jury

Latest News

Powerlines down on the corner of Russell Cave Road and Park Place
Continuing power outages frustrate KU customers
Frederick Douglass defeats Lexington Catholic in the Girls' 11th Region championship game on...
Darrington leads Douglass to Girls’ 11th Region title
Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Big Sandy RECC, Kentucky Power crews continue working to restore power outages
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher