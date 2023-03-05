Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking wild wind and warm temperatures. ahead of a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, with a few showers and a wild wind, from the SW, gusting up to 30 mph.

We’ll dry out midweek.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday, ending as a few snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Highs cool from the 70s, on Monday, to the 40s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

