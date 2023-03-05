Jason Lindsey’s Forecast

Tracking Wild Wind and Warm Temperatures
Tracking wild wind and warm temperatures. ahead of a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Tracking wild wind and warm temperatures. ahead of a cold front, which will push across Central and Eastern Kentucky, on Monday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, on Monday, with a few showers and a wild wind, from the SW, gusting up to 30 mph.

We’ll dry out midweek.

Our next chance for rain arrives on Thursday, ending as a few snowflakes by Sunday morning.

Highs cool from the 70s, on Monday, to the 40s, by Wednesday. - Meteorologist Jason Lindsey | TWITTER | FACEBOOK

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday’s severe weather brought thunderstorms and high winds ripping through the Bluegrass,...
Kentucky storms leave 5 dead, mass power outages
Crews responded to the The Lane area of Lexington where a tree fell on a car.
One dead after tree falls onto car in Lexington
KSP Investigators say the individual was in the custody of the Ashland Police Department...
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
Lea Bentley
Funeral arrangements announced for Betsy Layne Elementary School teacher
The Lexington Division of Emergency Management is asking Fayette County residents to report...
Lexington asking residents to report property damage

Latest News

Tracking wild wind and warm temperatures. ahead of a cold front, which will push across Central...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Wild Wind and Warm Temperatures
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures through...
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, we’ll enjoy some sunshine and warming temperatures through...
Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Temperatures
WKYT Team Weather Coverage
WATCH | WKYT Team Weather Coverage